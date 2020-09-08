Johnson puts away 2016 woes to claim FedEx Cup title

The American finished with a flourish, shooting 68 in the final round to win by 3 shots ahead of Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas.

JOHANNESBURG - We’re at East Lake in 2016 and Dustin Johnson is coming off three months of golfing domination. Leading the FedEx Cup going into the Tour Championship, Johnson looked all set to lift the title. But a final day 73 and some vintage Rory McIlroy play saw the American stumble and lose out to on lifting the coveted FedEx Cup.

Four years later and Johnson, coming off yet another three months of golfing domination, put to bed the woes of 2016 by taking the Tour Championship and lifting the FedEx Cup – a small add-on of US $15 million possibly helped the party too.

“Being a FedExCup champion is something that I really wanted to do,” he said after taking the title. “I wanted to hold that trophy at the end of the day. It was something that I wanted to accomplish during my career. Having a five-shot lead today, it's something I needed to finish off.”

The American finished with a flourish, shooting 68 in the final round to win by 3 shots ahead of Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas.

This caps off an incredible end to the season with two wins in his last four starts on the PGA Tour. In total, Johnson took three titles in 2020 alongside 7 Top 10 finishes and two runners-up in the last four tournaments. He also ends the season atop the FedEx Cup rankings as well as being the number one ranked golfer in the world.

Needless to say, before last night East Lake may have held tough memories for the American. His 2016 performance would have been creeping down his neck heading into Friday last week. But with yet another dominating performance, Johnson has defied the doubters and risen to the top of world golf again.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.