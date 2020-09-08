20°C / 22°C
EWN Weather Watch: SA to continue basking in the sun on Wednesday

A spring in your step and more sunshine in your pocket with sunny conditions expected across the country on Wednesday.

Hot weather. Picture: Pixabay.com.
Hot weather. Picture: Pixabay.com.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Bring out the floral shirt, bright colours, and don't forget that sunscreen as clear skies, fine and hot weather is forecast for most parts of the country on Wednesday.

GAUTENG:
Johannesburg can expect a maximum high of 26°C while Pretoria will see a high of 27°C.

WESTERN CAPE:
Mild conditions are expected in the Cape Metro on Wednesday with maximum temperatures of 20°C, while Beaufort West will see a high temperature of 34°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:
Newcastle is expected to peak at 29°C while Durban will see a high of 26°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

