EWN Weather Watch: SA to continue basking in the sun on Wednesday

A spring in your step and more sunshine in your pocket with sunny conditions expected across the country on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Bring out the floral shirt, bright colours, and don't forget that sunscreen as clear skies, fine and hot weather is forecast for most parts of the country on Wednesday.

GAUTENG:

Johannesburg can expect a maximum high of 26°C while Pretoria will see a high of 27°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 9.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/Xg8jyyb3vP — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 8, 2020

WESTERN CAPE:

Mild conditions are expected in the Cape Metro on Wednesday with maximum temperatures of 20°C, while Beaufort West will see a high temperature of 34°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 9.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/PVjlrZncFt — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 8, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Newcastle is expected to peak at 29°C while Durban will see a high of 26°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 9.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/FT2iOL5IOj — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 8, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.