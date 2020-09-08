Eskom warns power system still vulnerable ahead of power cuts today

The country will have to put up with stage one blackouts until 4pm and after that, stage two will kick in ahead of the evening peak.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement load shedding at 8am this morning.

The country will have to put up with stage one blackouts until 4pm and after that, stage two will kick in ahead of the evening peak.

• How to check your load shedding schedule

The utility is warning that its system remains vulnerable and unreliable, meaning you can expect outages again on Wednesday.

#Loadshedding update



As communicated on Sunday, Stage 1 loadshedding will be implemented on Tuesday, 8 September 2020 from 08:00 until 16:00, thereafter Stage 2 until 22:00.



A further update will be published on Tuesday evening. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 7, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.