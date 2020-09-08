20°C / 22°C
Eskom warns power system still vulnerable ahead of power cuts today

The country will have to put up with stage one blackouts until 4pm and after that, stage two will kick in ahead of the evening peak.

Picture: Pexels.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement load shedding at 8am this morning.

The country will have to put up with stage one blackouts until 4pm and after that, stage two will kick in ahead of the evening peak.

• How to check your load shedding schedule

The utility is warning that its system remains vulnerable and unreliable, meaning you can expect outages again on Wednesday.

Timeline

