Eskom suspends power cuts until 4pm as more generating units back online

However, it now says that stage one load shedding will only kick in this afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has suspended load shedding for a few hours after more generating units came back online.

The utility was scheduled to implement stage 1 power cuts from 8am which would have lasted until 4pm.

• How to check your load shedding schedule

However, it now says that stage one load shedding will only kick in this afternoon.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Please note, however, that from 4pm in the afternoon until 10pm, load shedding will be reduced to stage one. Previously, we had planned to implement stage two from 4pm to 10pm."

#Loadshedding #Update

As some units have returned since last night, there will be no loadshedding betwn 08:00-16:00. However, please note that loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 16:00-22:00 tonight. Eskom will continue to communicate any changes to the supply situation — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 8, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.