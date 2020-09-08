20°C / 22°C
Eskom suspends power cuts until 4pm as more generating units back online

However, it now says that stage one load shedding will only kick in this afternoon.

Picture: Pexels
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has suspended load shedding for a few hours after more generating units came back online.

The utility was scheduled to implement stage 1 power cuts from 8am which would have lasted until 4pm.

However, it now says that stage one load shedding will only kick in this afternoon.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Please note, however, that from 4pm in the afternoon until 10pm, load shedding will be reduced to stage one. Previously, we had planned to implement stage two from 4pm to 10pm."

