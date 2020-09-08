Dlamini-Zuma: Government needs land to address apartheid spatial planning legacy

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the eThekwini Municipality was an example of the apartheid spatial planning patterns with the majority living far from work.

CAPE TOWN - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said government needed land to be able to address apartheid’s legacy.

She said South Africa’s spatial planning needed urgent intervention and had to be reimagined.

Dlamini-Zuma made the remarks while delivering the keynote address during the National Council of Province’s local government week virtual session on Tuesday.

The minister said local government was facing a number of challenges with spatial planning being one of them.

She said the eThekwini Municipality was an example of the apartheid spatial planning patterns with the majority living far from work.

The Minister said this has been made even worse by COVID-19: “Even our spatial planning must change. We need to reimagine spatial planning and we need land to ensure that we change that apartheid spatial planning, which we saw how disadvantageous it is during COVID-19 where people had to travel to get groceries.”

Dlamini-Zuma has also touched on COVID-19 saying government efforts have managed to contain the virus.

“In this regard, our response successfully delays and flattens the curve.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.