Despite drop in cases, Winde urges WC residents to stick to COVID-19 rules

Provincial government officials said that three weeks into alert level two of South Africa's lockdown and with more businesses operating, there has not been an uptick in new cases being reported.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said that the province has continued showing a decline in COVID-19 hospitalisations.

Less than 700 patients are currently receiving treatment for the disease at hospitals.

In the province, 3,970 COVID-19 positive patients have died, more than 106,000 were infected and 99,176 have recovered.

Premier Alan Winde said that despite this positive move, people should stick to practising measures geared at curbing the spread of the disease.

"As we see the flattening of the curve, we are going to be able to argue for opening up the economy even more but what we need to do is make sure that everyone understands in order to avert a second wave we are seeing all around the world at the moment, we have to make sure that we are adhering to the rules."

