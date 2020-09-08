Despite court order, EFF vows to continue protests against Clicks

The retail pharmacy company approached the High Court in Johannesburg on an urgent basis to stop the disruption and intimidation of its staff and customers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Tuesday said that they would intensify their efforts to ensure that Clicks stores did not operate, despite an interim court interdict in favour of the retailer.

This comes in the wake of Clicks publishing a racist TRESemmé hair advert on its website, which described natural black hair as “damaged, dry and frizzy.” The company had since apologised.

The High Court ordered the red berets to refrain from intimidating, threatening, and inciting violence after several stores were vandalised and forced to close.

#Clicks This is the order made by the court. pic.twitter.com/rlIvqqLnJV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2020

EFF national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said party members should continue to protest at Clicks outlets.

“We have not engaged in or commissioned any violence against employees, customers, or commercial operations. It should be clear to Clicks that the court has not declared the protest illegal and according, the lawful and peaceful protests continue until Friday,” Pambo said.

The party’s secretary-general Marshal Dlamini said the EFF would abide by the court's interdict.

#Clicks The EFF has responded to the court order saying members must “intensify their efforts to ensure Clicks does not operate. “ pic.twitter.com/2HkOKCQSdd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2020

#Clicks



The Clicks store in Sandton remains closed today. A group of EFF members are here saying they will continue to protest for as long as they need to.



-@ietskaylo pic.twitter.com/xcsSgm4xBy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2020

