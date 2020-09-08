DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango unfazed by latest party charges against him

Mncwango has had to explain himself to the party’s federal executives, including Helen Zille, after inviting former DA leader Mmusi Maimane as his guest during the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature.

DURBAN – Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango on Monday said that the latest charge against him from the party went against its liberal values.

Mncwango has had to explain himself to the party’s federal executives, including Helen Zille, after inviting former DA leader Mmusi Maimane as his guest during the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature.

He said that he was unapologetic about his decision to invite Maimane.

“The fundamental values of liberal principles is around freedom of association. So, I didn’t see anything untoward if Mmusi had an interest to come to the legislature for its opening. It’s a public event, not a DA event,” Mncwango said.

Mncwango is reported to be among prominent figures within the party who face disciplinary charges or are under investigation ahead of next month’s elective conference.

He said that he was not fazed about recent events because it was not the first time he was targeted within the party.

“I took over leadership in 2016, there's no year where there was never a complaint about me. But I’ve never appeared before any disciplinary committee because every time there is an investigation on the allegations against me, you will find the investigators never find anything wrong,” Mncwango said.

Mncwango vowed to stay in the DA with the hope of transforming the party from within.

