CT CBD businesses claim they're being targeted for 'protection fees'

It’s alleged that suspected criminal underworld figure Nafiz Modack and his accomplices are at the centre of such nefarious operations.

CAPE TOWN - A number of businesses in the Cape Town city centre are still being targeted by criminal syndicates demanding so-called protection fees.

It has long been claimed that restaurants, bars and nightclubs are being intimidated by gangsters running protection rackets.

It’s alleged that suspected criminal underworld figure Nafiz Modack and his accomplices are at the centre of such nefarious operations.

Protection fees of up to R20,000 a month are apparently being extorted, in particular from businesses in Long Street.

It's believed that the strong-arming tactics, usually reserved for nightclubs in the past, are now being forced onto other businesses.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Western Cape spokesperson for Community Safety, Reagan Allan, is concerned.

"With current lockdown regulations in places they seek to extort such funds form the hospitality industry, most recently commercial and residential properties. I'm writing to the provincial minister of Comunity Safety, Albert Fritz, requesting his feedback on engagements in regard with the South African Police Service and the City of Cape Town."

Modack's name often comes up when claims of extortion rackets run by gangsters are made.

"If it was true, where is the case number? If it was true, where is the video that I walked in there and demanded any payments? The allegations that they're making are false."

In February, Modack and three other people were cleared of extorting a Cape Town restaurant.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.