Clicks: Senior exec resigns over racist hair ad, EFF vows to continue protests

The racist advert was met with public outrage, protests by the Economic Freedom Fighters and calls to boycott and ban Clicks stores and TRESemmé products.

JOHANNESBURG - Clicks has confirmed that a senior executive responsible for its racist advert has resigned while all other employees involved in the matter have been suspended.

The racist advert was met with public outrage, protests by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and calls to boycott and ban Clicks stores and TRESemmé products.

Clicks has now also delisted the TRESemmé brand for calling black hair damaged, dry and frizzy.

Clicks said all employees responsible for the publishing of the racist advertisement would now face a disciplinary hearing.

The company said an independent outside party would oversee the hearings.

Meanwhile, Clicks said as it was removing TRESemmé products from its shelves they will be replaced by local beauty products.

This process of sourcing local beauty products will be done in partnership with government.



The EFF said it would intensify its efforts to ensure Clicks does not operate - despite an interim court interdict in favour of the retailer.

WATCH: "Clicks must go to hell" - EFF protest against store's racist advert

The company approached the High Court in Johannesburg on an urgent basis to stop the disruption and intimidation of its staff and customers.

The court has ordered the red berets to refrain from intimidating, threatening and inciting violence after several stores were vandalised and forced to close.

The EFF's Vuyani Pambo said members must continue to protest at clicks outlets.

“We have not engaged in or commissioned any violence against employees, customers or commercial operations. It should be clear to Clicks that the court has not declared the protest illegal and accordingly, the lawful and peaceful protests continue until Friday.”

The party's secretary general Marshal Dlamini said the EFF will abide by the court interdict.

“It is a disciplined protest because ours is against racism. We have asses the ruling of the court and we are going to abide by that of no violence. The customers are on our side, all we are dealing with is racism.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.