Clicks pulls all TRESemme products in wake of protests over racist hair ad

In a statement on Tuesday, Clicks said that it would replace the American brand with locally sourced haircare products and that it would be engaging with all of its suppliers to enforce its code of conduct.

JOHANNESBURG - Clicks says that it will delist and remove all TRESemme hair products from its shelves with immediate effect in the wake of a racism storm caused by the publishing of an advert for the brand on the retailer's website.

The move comes after Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni criticised Clicks over its response to the advert and rejected the retailer's apology.

Clicks said that it had to close more than 400 of its stores on Monday after they were targeted by protesting EFF members, who vowed to make the retailer pay for publishing the advert.

The advert described natural black hair as "damaged, dry and frizzy" and white hair as "normal".

The retailer has since been granted an interim interdict barring the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from intimidating and threatening its staff and customers.

