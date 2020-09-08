Clicks granted interdict barring EFF from intimidating employees, customers

Clicks said that it had to close more than 400 of its stores on Monday after they were targeted by protesting EFF members.

JOHANNESBURG - Retailer Clicks has been granted an interim interdict barring the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from intimidating and threatening its staff and customers.

The interdict was granted by the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday morning.

Clicks said that it had to close more than 400 of its stores on Monday after they were targeted by protesting EFF members.

This comes in the wake of Clicks publishing a racist TRESemme hair advert on its website which described natural black hair as "damaged, dry and frizzy."

#Clicks This is the order made by the court. pic.twitter.com/rlIvqqLnJV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2020

In its latest court papers, Clicks provides photos and affidavits as part of its evidence to show why legal intervention is needed on an urgent basis.

It explains that many of its outlets were vandalised, merchandise destroyed, stock was looted and in some instances, customers were intimidated.

It also listed the names of its stores that were forced to shut when EFF protesters converged on them.

IN PICTURES: EFF protest at Clicks stores against racist advert

The retailer has blamed the red berets for inciting damage and harm that Clicks has suffered with more threats of protest to come throughout the week.

The company has also expressed concerns that police have failed to intervene in cases where they have been approached for safety reasons, saying that no court order was in place.

WATCH: 'Clicks must go to hell' - EFF protest against store's racist advert

Shortly after the order was granted, the EFF's Mbuyeseni Ndlozi reacted on social media.

He argued that a protest could not be interdicted in a democracy and he called on EFF members to attack.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.