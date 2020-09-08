4 people arrested for Clicks protest in George due in court

They were taken into custody on Monday for contraventening the Disaster Management Act.

CAPE TOWN - Four people arrested during a protest at a Clicks store in George are expected in court soon.

They were taken into custody on Monday for contravening the Disaster Management Act.

"This happened at Clicks Van Der Stel Square in George when the public order police unit had to intervene based on reports of an illegal gathering. The four are currently in detention and will appear in the magistrates court as soon as they are charged for the mentioned offences," the police's Malcolm Pojie said.

