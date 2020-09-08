3 people dead, 11 injured after multi-vehicle collision in Ekurhuleni

A bakkie, taxi, and car collided in Bapsfontein.

JOHANNESBURG – Three men were killed on Tuesday morning and 11 others injured in a crash on the R25.

A bakkie, taxi, and car collided in Bapsfontein.

Paramedics said when they arrived on the scene, the wrecked bakkie was in the middle of the road, the car was on fire, and the taxi was parked a short distance.

“The local fire service began to extinguish the vehicle fire while paramedics started to tend to the patients. On closer inspection, medics found a man lying trapped inside the bakkie while another lay trapped inside the smouldering light motor vehicle.

“Unfortunately, both patients had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead,” ER24 paramedics said in a statement.

Five of those injured were in critical condition.

“Paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, one of the critically injured men succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

“Once the patients had been treated, one critically injured patient was airlifted to hospital while the remaining patients were transported by ambulance.”

Police were investigating the deadly crash.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.