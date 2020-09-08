2 SAPS officers granted bail after man dies in Moorreesburg holding cell

Manfred Lewis was found dead in his cell last month shortly after he was taken into custody.

CAPE TOWN - Two police officers have been granted bail after appearing in court in connection with the death of a man in a holding cell in Moorreesburg.

Duwayne Williams and Justin Sassman appeared in the Moorreesburg Magistrates Court on Monday and are due back in the dock on 22 October.

The National Prosecuting Authority said Williams and Sassman have each been granted bail of R3,000.

They have been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The court granted bail on condition the officers refrain from entering Moorreesburg until the trial is finalised, and from interfering with the investigation.

The court has also ordered they may not make contact with witnesses.

The matter has been postponed for further investigation and to give the court time to acquire the deceased's post-mortem results.

The cause of death was not yet clear.

