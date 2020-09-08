Bullying video: 2 KZN pupils from Mathole High School suspended

A video has been widely shared on social media showing the attack, which has led to the suspension of the pair.

JOHANNESBURG - Two KwaZulu-Natal pupils have been suspended for bullying a fellow pupil at Mathole High School in the Zululand District.

One girl can be seen in the footage, dragging the victim on the ground by her underwear and kicking her in the face while the victim sits on the ground helplessly.

The other female pupil has been suspended for documenting the incident.

The Education Department in the province said it was investigating the motive of the attack.

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said: “We've realised that keeping that at school will not assist the investigation that is already under way. We will ensure that they receive professional therapy from our social workers."

