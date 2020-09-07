Woman fatally shot by husband inside police station in Mthatha

The shooting occurred inside the Madeira police station in Mthatha on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - A woman (28) has been shot and killed by her husband inside an Eastern Cape police station while reporting a case of domestic violence.

It's believed the 42-year-old suspect works as a security guard for a well-known security company in Mthatha.

The man attempted to escape following the shooting but was chased and arrested by police.

The police's Thembinkosi Kinana said the woman died instantly.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased had gone to the police station to report domestic violence that took place and while she was reporting the case, the husband entered the station and without saying anything, he started shooting at the wife.”

