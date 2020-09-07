Steenhuisen says DA's economic justice policy will take SA forward

The DA insists that South Africa's current economic policies don’t work.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has adopted its economic justice policy as a form of redress for the disadvantaged and not elites.

The party spent the last two days discussing its policies at a virtual conference.



In a bid to address this, the party adopted its economic justice policy.

The social market economy, which can also be described as social capitalism, is a socioeconomic model that combines free-market capitalistic economic systems and other social policies that are meant to establish competition within the market and a welfare state.

In its statement, the party indicated that it recognised that the country was desperately in need of a fresh approach to redress for the disadvantaged instead of the elite, which it said were currently benefitting from the economic laws of the country.

Interim DA federal leader John Steenhuisen: "These are the policies that we believe are going to take this country forward. We need to ignite a jobs revolution in this country, we need to have record economic growth and it's only going to come through a change in policy paradigm and policy direction."

On Monday, the party will hold a press conference where South Africans will hear from party leaders on what path it intends to follow.

