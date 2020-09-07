Stage 1 power cuts to start at 8am today; stage 2 during evening peak

The utility is warning that the frustrating and costly deliberate outages are likely to repeat the same pattern on Tuesday and on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will start implementing power cuts from 8am on Monday morning.

The utility said that stage one load shedding would continue until 4pm and after that, it would ramp up the power cuts to stage two for the evening peak period.

It is hoping to return some generation units to service in the coming days after breakdowns at its ageing power plants.

It has called on customers to use electricity sparingly and is asking people to share a pamphlet with helpful hints on how to prepare before the power cuts.

The pamphlet reminds South Africans that they can charge phones in cars and urges them to prepare meals ahead of time.

