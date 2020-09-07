South Africans have reason to be angry over corruption - Kieswetter

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter, however, emphasised that our taxes were critical, especially when it came to using the funds to help the country's most vulnerable.

CAPE TOWN - South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that he understood and appreciated the anger of South Africans fed up with corruption.

But he's warned against withholding taxes.

Kieswetter said that taxpayers had a right to be angry.

"Our system has not favoured a great deal of confidence when you look at what has happened at the UIF, when you look at the corruption in the COVID-19 procurement, it's just the general break down of efficiency within state-owned enterprised and other organs of state. So, you know, as South Africans, we are gatvol and we have a reason to be."

But he emphasised that our taxes were critical, especially when it came to using the funds to help the country's most vulnerable.

"We do it because behind the work we do we see the old granny who relies on much-needed old-age pension. We look at many of those young mothers who without the grant, will be desperate."

Sars has paid out over R8 billion in refunds in the first month of the 2020 tax filing season.

