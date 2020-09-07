Sanral CEO Macozoma: The time to debate e-tolls is over

The contentious e-tolling system has been dragging on for more than six years, with many motorists refusing to pay or simply unable to fork out the extra cost each month.

JOHANNESBURG - South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma said the time for debates on e-tolls was over because, with deteriorating roads and poor revenue collection, the country needed to make a final decision.

The contentious e-tolling system has been dragging on for more than six years, with many motorists refusing to pay or simply unable to fork out the extra cost each month.

Eyewitness News sat down with the head of the road’s agency, which has seen losses of more than R640 million due to the lockdown.

WATCH: Sanral lost over R640 million due to COVID-19 hard lockdown

Macozoma said the backlog for road infrastructure for national, provincial and municipal roads amounted to more than R400 billion.

“I think that the time for advancing the interests of specific lobby groups is over, we need to get to a firm decision.”

He said one way or the other, this money needed to come from somewhere to upgrade the roads and maintain infrastructure.

“If the decision is that we don’t use private finance to assist in developing and maintaining road infrastructure, people must brace themselves to fund government to pay this money, otherwise the roads are going down. Sanral will just be another roads authority that is not capable of managing its network and you will have potholes on national roads and freeways.”

Cabinet still needs to make a final announcement on what will happen to e-tolls after a strong opposition led to government considering other options to pay for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project.

However, a final decision seems to have hit a snag as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.