SA records 110 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing death toll to 14,889

The Health ministry said that 1,633 new infections were picked up over the past day pushing the number of known infections in this country to over 638,000.

A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treats a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients, while another cleans the ward at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treats a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients, while another cleans the ward at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and ten more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 14,889.

The Health ministry said that 1,633 new infections were picked up over the past day pushing the number of known infections in this country to over 638,000.

The recovery rate stands at 88%, meaning that more than 563,000 people have so far recovered.

