SA records 110 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing death toll to 14,889

The Health ministry said that 1,633 new infections were picked up over the past day pushing the number of known infections in this country to over 638,000.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and ten more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 14,889.

The recovery rate stands at 88%, meaning that more than 563,000 people have so far recovered.

— Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 6, 2020

