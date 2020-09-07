Police confirm attempt to petrol bomb Clicks store in Emalahleni

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi said that there was an attempt by a group of people to petrol-bomb a Clicks store in Emalahleni.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi said that there was an attempt by a group of people to petrol-bomb a Clicks store in Emalahleni.

He said that police were now investigating.

"According to information that we have gathered, around 1am a group of men came and threw a petrol bomb at the shop. However, only a few glass [panes] were cracked but the shop itself is safe, nothing was damaged in the shop."

Clicks Witbank petrol bombed. pic.twitter.com/XF07POyMET — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has called on South Africans to help the party shut down all 880 clicks outlets on Monday by notifying the red berets where stores are operating as normal.

The party said that it was not breaking any law and was allowed to protest inside malls against a racist advert referring to black women's natural hair as "damaged, dry and frizzy" while depicting a white woman's hair as normal.

"They must go to hell, Clicks and their lawyers" - Floyd Shivambu



The EFF are demonstrating outside #Clicks at Sandton City saying racism will not be tolerated and if stores must close for the whole week/month then so be it. pic.twitter.com/aHIBXzS76v — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2020

Shivambu is currently at Sandton City and he said that there would be financial implications for Clicks.

"They are unfortunately going to suffer collateral damage but the fact of the matter is that we are not going to allow this and we are going to fight people with whatever thing possible. That is our determination. If you check on what happened to employees when we took on H&M, after our action at H&M, they gave more benefits."

Khoza: “If they don’t close the shop tomorrow, we are going to turn it upside down. #clicksmustfall protests @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/cXNM9tNuA1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.