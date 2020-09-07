Police appeal for info after actress Thandeka Mdeliswa dies after being shot

Best known for her starring role as Khanya in the SABC1 drama series 'Ikani', Mdeliswa was shot at her family's home in Evander in Mpumalanga last week.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are still reeling from shock over the alleged murder of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa.

She was best known for her starring role as Khanya in the SABC 1 drama series Ikani.

Mdeliswa was shot at her family's home in Evander in Mpumalanga last week.

It's understood that the 34-year-old was wounded during an argument with someone she knew.

She later died in hospital.

The police's Leonard Hlathi: "We are currently investigating this matter and we have not arrested anyone. Yesterday, we brought the owner of the gun to book and we were advised to get the person who pulled the trigger. We are busy with our investigation. Anyone with information that can assist should approach the Evander Police Station or any police station around."

