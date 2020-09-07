Pioneer recalls batch of Liqui Fruit cans after glass bits found in drink

The batch of the red grape flavoured drink was recalled after three consumers found small shards of glass.

JOHANNESBURG - Pioneer Foods has launched an investigation after glass particles were discovered in cans of Liqui Fruit.

“The investigation as to the root cause and extent of the issue is underway but as a precautionary measure, we are conducting a product recall of a particular single batch of Liqui Fruit Red Grape 330ml cans,” Pioneer Foods said in a statement on Sunday.

By law, a recall of this nature should be facilitated by the National Consumer Commission (NCC).

“The batch itself needs to have a specific best before by date which is the 2 and 3 April 2021. Because it is a fast-moving good, we hastily wanted them to make sure that consumers are alerted and the product is removed from the distributors and stores,” said the commission’s spokesperson Shezi Mabuza.

