Parkwood boy critical after being shot in suspected CT gang violence

The shooting happened in Parkers Walk shortly after 11am on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A young boy is in a critical condition in hospital after he was shot in suspected gang violence in Parkwood.

The crime scene is active and police are searching for two suspects.

The child, believed to be between eight and 10 years of age, sustained a bullet wound to the head.

Police said residents had identified two suspects and detectives were currently hunting them down.

Witnesses told officers the shooters were affiliated to a local gang.

The Grassy Park Community Policing Forum's Phillip Bam said: “It’s very sad that it actually happened and this is one of the examples of how the criminal justice system fails our children because these people run around with guns and unfortunately in the Parkwood Parkers Walk area, these shootings continue all the time.”

Bam said drastic action was needed from the police to curb the ongoing gang violence plaguing Parkwood.

