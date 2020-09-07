Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

The footballer’s girlfriend Nokhupiwa Mathithibala said that he slapped and strangled her after she had asked about his whereabouts.

JOHANNESBURG – Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch has been arrested by police after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.

According to the Sunday World, Lorch’s girlfriend Nokhupiwa Mathithibala opened a case of assault against him at Midrand Police station on Sunday.

Mathithibala alleged that the footballer slapped and strangled her after she had asked about his whereabouts.

Sunday World further stated that the Orlando Pirates player appeared in court on Monday for a bail hearing.

At the same time, Lorch was in hot water with the club in August when he was “excluded from the squad that reported for the BSE [bio-safety environment] bubble after a breach of the team’s protocols”.

At a disciplinary hearing, he pleaded guilty to all charges brought against him. He also apologised for his misdemeanour and accepted the sanction imposed on him by Pirates.

Lorch then joined the squad in the BSE Bubble after undergoing two COVID-19 tests as per the protocols.