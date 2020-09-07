NPA: Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch out on bail after assault arrest

Thembinkosi Lorch, known for playing the mid-fielder position in the team, was handcuffed on Sunday night after the victim reported the attack to the police.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch had been released on R2,000 bail after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

It's understood the incident happened at an apartment in Midrand on Sunday.

Lorch was kept at the Midrand police station until he was discharged on Monday afternoon following the bail payment.

