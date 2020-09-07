Man (20) due in court for murder of 31-year-old Hawston woman

A suspect is expected in the dock for the murder of Juanita Willemse.

CAPE TOWN - Some Hawston community members are expected to gather outside the Hermanus Magistrates Court on Monday morning following the killing of a woman.

The 31-year-old’s body was found in the Overberg town on Friday.

According to the police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana she had a rope around her neck.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated. A 20-year-old was arrested, and he is expected to appear in the Hermanus Magistrates Court on Monday,” Rwexana said.

