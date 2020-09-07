Imizamo Yethu residents look to rebuild homes after fire displaces hundreds

More than 800 people were displaced after hundreds of shacks were gutted in the blaze.

CAPE TOWN - Imizamo Yethu residents left destitute after a fire ripped through their community are expected to start rebuilding their homes on Monday.

The fire swept through the Hout Bay informal settlement on Sunday.

#HoutBayfire #GiftOfTheGivers teams were on-site yesterday and provided hot nutritious meals and water to affected residents. KP

Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/MZIwMc2WBf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2020

#HoutBayfire More than 800 people have been displaced after their homes were destroyed in a fire Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay yesterday.



Approximately 200 structures were destroyed.



Gift of the Givers are providing assistance to residents. KP



Pictures: Supplied pic.twitter.com/VdvQOVkjZ0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2020

Hout Bay ward Councillor Roberto Quintas said that 15 staff from the City of Cape Town's informal settlements management were deployed to the area yesterday.

He said that solid waste management teams were also in the process of clearing the area and that community leaders had been informed that starter kits would be provided so that they could rebuild their homes.

"We are estimating that are approximately 260 affected structures, with five partially destroyed and approximately 850 people affected. According to the fire department, the are no injuries or fatalities known nor reported."

In a separate incident in Khayelitsha, firefighters responded to an informal structure alight in Makhaza.

Three bodies were found burnt beyond recognition.

The cause of that blaze is unknown at this stage.

