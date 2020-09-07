Former Eskom CE Matona: Lynne Brown told me to leave suspension meeting

Tshediso Matona said he was hearing for the first time on Monday that a board resolution that set up an inquiry into Eskom, and also suspended him, was not drafted by the board.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom chief executive Tshediso Matona said then Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown personally told him to leave a board meeting that decided to suspend him.

Matona is at the state capture commission

He said he was hearing for the first time on Monday that a board resolution that set up an inquiry into Eskom and also suspended him was not drafted by the board.

“And so I continued to sit at my place in the meeting until I was expressly informed by the minister, who said ‘you as well as the CFO, both of you should excuse yourself from the meeting’.”

The commission has an affidavit from Nicholas Linell, who said he drafted the resolution after a meeting with President Jacob Zuma, Dudu Myeni and board chairperson Zola Tsotsi.

Linell said he forwarded the resolution to Tsotsi.

Matona said he was not aware that that's what happened, but he said he was surprised that the board, that had not had its first sitting, had formed opinions expressed in the resolution.

