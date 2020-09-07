EWN Weather Watch: Sunny, warm conditions expected on Tuesday
It seems spring has finally sprung with sunny conditions expected across the country on Tuesday.
GAUTENG:
Pretoria can expect a high of 27°C, while Johannesburg will experience a maximum of 24°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 8.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/35A2effqpw— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 7, 2020
KWAZULU-NATAL:
Durban temperatures are expected to peak at 25°C while Richard’s Bay will see a high of 27°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 8.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/jjdWZMV26y— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 7, 2020
WESTERN CAPE:
After days of heavy rain, the Western Cape province can also expect warm weather conditions on Tuesday.
George will see a maximum of 31°C, while Cape Town's high will be 26°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 8.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/2isAv1DnuD— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 7, 2020
For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.