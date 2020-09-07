EWN Weather Watch: Sunny, warm conditions expected on Tuesday

It seems spring has finally sprung with sunny conditions expected across the country on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Sunny and warm weather conditions can be expected throughout the country on Tuesday.

GAUTENG:

Pretoria can expect a high of 27°C, while Johannesburg will experience a maximum of 24°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 8.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/35A2effqpw — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 7, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Durban temperatures are expected to peak at 25°C while Richard’s Bay will see a high of 27°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 8.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/jjdWZMV26y — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 7, 2020

WESTERN CAPE:

After days of heavy rain, the Western Cape province can also expect warm weather conditions on Tuesday.

George will see a maximum of 31°C, while Cape Town's high will be 26°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 8.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/2isAv1DnuD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 7, 2020

