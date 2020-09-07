20°C / 22°C
EWN Weather Watch: Sunny, warm conditions expected on Tuesday

It seems spring has finally sprung with sunny conditions expected across the country on Tuesday.

Picture: Pixabay.com
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Sunny and warm weather conditions can be expected throughout the country on Tuesday.

GAUTENG:
Pretoria can expect a high of 27°C, while Johannesburg will experience a maximum of 24°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:
Durban temperatures are expected to peak at 25°C while Richard’s Bay will see a high of 27°C.

WESTERN CAPE:
After days of heavy rain, the Western Cape province can also expect warm weather conditions on Tuesday.

George will see a maximum of 31°C, while Cape Town's high will be 26°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

