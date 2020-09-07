20°C / 22°C
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 2

The utility said level one load shedding would then resume at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has from 4pm ramped up load shedding to stage two, with it set to last until 10pm.

The utility said level one load shedding will then resume at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning.

This pattern of load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday.

The utility said technicians were still working on bringing back online a number of units that had failed.

Eskom introduced load shedding again last week Tuesday, even ramping it up to level 4 later in the week, as it battled with breakdowns at various power stations.

