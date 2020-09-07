Eldos residents accuse police of using intimidation to halt protest

Residents in the southern Joburg community are demanding justice after Nathaniel Julies was shot dead allegedly by SAPS officials.

JOHANNESBURG - Eldorado Park residents have accused police of intimidating community members to try and stop them from attending demonstrations against police brutality.

Police claim that the local teenager, who had Down syndrome, was caught in the crossfire during alleged gang violence last month.

But community members say that he was murdered by the cops after failing to answer questions.

Three police officers have since been arrested and are due in court this week.

March organiser Keith Duarte said that they went ahead with a protest over the weekend but only a few people attended.

"We received threatening calls from intelligence units saying to us that this march will not continue. Our people were intimidated not to go to the march and also people were turned away but at the end of the day, our march continued."

