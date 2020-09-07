20°C / 22°C
EFF's Shivambu: No one is going to stop us protesting against Clicks

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have fanned out across the country to disrupt operations at Clicks branches in the wake of a racist campaign targeting black women's hair.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu leads a protest against Clicks at Sandton City in Johannesburg on 7 September 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

The advert referred to the natural hair of black women as "dry, damaged and frizzy" while depicting a white woman's hair as "normal".

Clicks has apologised for the campaign, insisting that it would do better in future.

It has also suspended two employees, saying that they were negligent.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said that the would not stop protesting.

"We don't give any consideration to what the lawyers at Werksmans are doing. They tried to go to court. There is no one who is going to stop us protesting here. Werksmans and Clicks must got to hell with their lawyers, with everything."

In the Western Cape, three EFF officials have been arrested following the party's protests against the retailer.

In Mpumalanga, police have confirmed that demonstrators damaged windows at a Clicks branch in Emahlahleni after attempting to petrol bomb the store.

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema said that they would continue protesting at Clicks outlets that refused to shut their doors in the wake of a racist campaign targeting black women's hair.

Malema is at the Mall of the North in Polokowane, joined by other red berets to ensure that Clicks stores remain shut.

The EFF leader said that they wanted to teach the franchise a lesson.

"We will not be here if the management fo Clicks at the Mall of the North commit not to open. They will open from Saturday. If they do not commit, we will come back every day and they are inconveniencing the mall and other shops."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

