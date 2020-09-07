Dunoon residents left frustrated by slow pace of de-densification project

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, promises were made to residents about a new housing development. Months later, the sites are still covered in bushes and there's no sign of construction vehicles.

CAPE TOWN - There's a growing frustration among Dunoon residents over a planned housing development which aims to de-densify the area to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Two informal settlements in Cape Town, Dunoon and the Greater Kosovo, have been identified for de-densification.

The Western Cape Human Settlements Department has indicated that it will provide temporary accommodation for 10,000 residents.

#Dunoon #Covid19 Makeleni says parts of the fence has been opened, at the section where the new temporary homes are set to be built. KP pic.twitter.com/YhlrvNsJVT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2020

However, residents are now questioning as to when the development is due to be complete and who will move into the temporary units.

At the start of the pandemic, promises were made to residents about a new housing development. Months later, the sites are still covered in bushes and there's no sign of construction vehicles.

Standing in front of a board that reads 'No entry. This is a construction area', ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni told Eyewitness News that the sign meant nothing at this point to residents who were becoming impatient and frustrated with the apparent delay in construction.

#Dunoon #Covid19 Residents say months have passed, and still no construction work has taken place yet. Dunoon ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni is at the site, he says residents are frustrated and are asking questions. KP pic.twitter.com/rhb1Puug15 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2020

"The people are becoming frustrated. We promised the elderly people and the disabled people that we are going to assist them and if this now is going to go beyond December, we may see them protesting even though they are elderly or disabled."

He urged officials to not drag their feet.

"Our main issue is that once you start talking about next year, then you're opening a can of worms because everyone else would want to benefit. We cannot talk about COVID-19 anymore at that time."

According to the Western Cape Human Settlements Department, the project is still in its early stages.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.