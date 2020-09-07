Drug busts, illegal firearms found, WC SAPS makes several arrests over weekend

Officers say six illegal firearms and ammunition were confiscated in the Nyanga cluster alone.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are zooming in on criminals and made several arrests over the weekend.

Five suspects have been arrested within the Nyanga policing cluster for the illegal possession of firearms.

A suspect was also apprehended in Elsies River for being in possession of an illegal firearm.

Another man was taken into custody by Philippi east police charged with the same offence.

Western Cape police's Novella Potelwa said a drug bust was also made in Worcester.

“In Zwelethemba, police arrested a 38-year-old man who will appear in court in Worcester for an assortment of drugs comprising of mandrax tablets, crystal meth and dagga all valued at R150,000.”

A Betty’s Bay couple was also arrested for cultivating and dealing in dagga.

