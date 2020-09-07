DA in PE opens criminal case against EFF, Malema for inciting violence

EFF party leaders have mobilised members to try shut down over 800 stores after outrage over an advert which depicted black hair as dry, damaged and frizzy, while hair of a white woman was described as normal.

JOHANNESBURG/DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Port Elizabeth is opening a criminal case against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its leader Julius Malema for inciting violence during the party's nationwide spree to shut down Clicks stores.

EFF party leaders have mobilised members to try shut down over 800 stores after outrage over an advert which depicted black hair as dry damaged and frizzy.

The TRESemmé ad depicted a white woman's hair as normal compared to the black woman's hair.

The berets have stormed Clicks stores at centres including the Mall of the North, Sandton City and the Lemon Tree Shopping Center in Alberton, demanding that those behind the ad be fired or that Clicks shut its doors until Friday.

GALLERY: EFF members protest at Clicks stores

WILL NOT ALLOW ‘POLITICAL THUGGERY’

The DA said while it had complete empathy for those discriminated against in the recent Clicks advertisement, it could not allow what it called political thuggery by the EFF and its leaders.

The DA's shadow minister for police Andrew Whitfield dismissed these actions, calling them political thuggery.

He said if this behaviour was allowed, South Africa would become an anarchic state.

Whitfield said he'd been to the Walmer police station where he had opened cases of incitement to commit violence, malicious damage to property and intimidation.

Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission said it has launched an investigation into the ad.

The commission said it had written a letter calling for a meeting with the retailer to explain the content of the ad.

Commissioner Andre Gaum said: “A letter has been sent to Clicks as well as the other parties involved, Unilever Pty Limited and TRESemmé, who are apparently responsible for the advertisement, calling on them to have a meeting as soon as possible to explain themselves.”

EFF IN KZN THREATENS TO INTENSIFY PROTESTS

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal has threatened to intensify protests against Clicks if the company does not voluntarily close until Friday.

The EFF's Vusi Khoza's led a protest at a Clicks shop in the Durban CBD on Monday.

“Down with Clicks, down!” he chanted.

He's vowed to continue protests until Friday: “We want to warn you Clicks, tomorrow if you open this shop, we are going to turn it upside down.”

Khoza claimed the party had managed to disrupt operations at Clicks outlets in most parts of the province.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.