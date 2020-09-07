DA deems its first-ever policy conference a resounding success

The main resolutions from the conference include the party’s controversial policy on economic justice, which also rejects using race as a proxy to inequality.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said its first-ever policy conference was a resounding success.

The party on Monday gave feedback on the policy conference that took place over the weekend.

The DA said the African National Congress’ policy on broad-based black economic empowerment had failed dismally over the past 20 years.

It said the time for change was now.

The party said its newly adopted economic policy rejected economic inclusion based on race, but it did, however, recognise apartheid legacies.

The DA said it envisioned a society where opportunity was broadly available to all.

The party’s policy head Gwen Ngwenya said using race as a proxy to inequality didn’t give you a clear picture.

“The proxy of race, whilst one can use it, doesn’t tell you what you need to know about the material conditions that people experience, and if you want to address those material conditions, you need to know more about them and their race and those are the actual conditions that you need to address.”

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille also rejected claims that the conference was a mere rubber-stamping exercise.

“Well, I can’t imagine that is even possible in all honesty because there has never been such an inclusive policy process in the Democratic Alliance, ever.”

The party will now prepare for its federal congress in October where new leaders will be elected.

