Mabuza: Crime and corruption erodes the image of South Africa

The deputy president on Sunday said that corruption was eroding the image of South Africa as allegations of corruption continued to swell around the country.

PRETORIA - Deputy President David Mabuza on Sunday spoke out against corruption in the country.

Mabuza used the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) national day of commemoration in Pretoria to talk about the damaging effects of graft on the country.

Mabuza took a stand by calling for the scourge to be rooted out in society.

“Together let us work in unison to eliminate crime and corruption. Crime erodes the image of our country and it affects all that is worthy for our country to be seen as a destination of choice for tourism and investment,” he said.

Mabuza’s comments came days after the ANC called on its members who are criminally charged with corruption to step aside from official positions pending the finalisation of those matters.

