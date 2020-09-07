Corporates challenged to back Delft mask-for-meals project

In a bid to alleviate hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delft community has started a mask-making project to ensure that families have a meal to eat.

CAPE TOWN - In a bid to alleviate hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delft community has started a mask-making project to ensure that families have a meal to eat.

The Delft Action Network is trying to raise funds through its new project in order to stay afloat.

The project kicked off last week and calls have been made for donations.

There are 7 venues in Delft where members of the organization are making masks.

This centre is one of seven venues in Delft where a group of women are hard at work making masks.

The friendly women sit behind the machines, focused, as they carefully make the cloth face masks, ensuring that they are the correct size and pattern.

The Delft Action Network's Charles George explained that poverty was a real problem in the area and that when a mask was sold a tummy was being filled.

"Our challenge to corporates out there is to come and assist us, give us your order, we'll give you a good price, we can manufacture exactly what other people are providing you with. We can also embroider the mask for you brand or logo."

The Delft community has started a mask making project to ensure families have a meal to eat. The project kicked off last week.

Members of the Delft Action Network hard at work at one of the seven venues in the area.



Seamstress Astorita Claassen said that she joined the project in a bid to make a difference.

"This is where you put the binding through. It takes five minutes to do one mask. I do it for the community."

And the organisation's Elizabeth Mvenya, who is responsible for feeding more than 300 people a day, said that the need was great, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I cook three days and on Sunday because on Sunday there's more people. Most of those people are not working or are still looking for work, so that is when you get a lot of people because I have to make those big pots."

