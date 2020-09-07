CoCT welcomes proposed change to law outlining Ipid's mandate

If passed, the change to the Ipid Act will allow the directorate to also monitor the conduct of municipal law enforcement.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has welcomed a proposed amendment to legislation outlining the mandate of police watchdog Ipid.

The city's JP Smith said that it was an amendment that the municipality's been requesting for years.

"The city is pleased that the police portfolio committee is finally acknowledging the city's ongoing request to be included under Ipid oversight. As in our presentation, that lack of Ipid oversight over of law enforcement lies in the hands of government. Only national government can change legislation and we've repeatedly asked for the legislation to include law enforcement."

