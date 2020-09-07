Bonteheuwel woman dies after being shot
Shakeena Karriem was shot and killed in the area on Sunday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the murder of a Bonteheuwel woman.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "Police responded to the crime scene. A 25-year-old woman was transported to a medical facility after she was shot. The victim died in hospital upon her arrival. The circumstances around this incident are being investigated."
No arrests have been made.