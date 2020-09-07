B4SA: No substandard products PPE was procured on behalf of donors

The Hawks are investigating more than 50 cases relating to PPE procurement which failed to meet safety standards. Business for South Africa (B4SA) was involved in some of the procurement.

JOHANNESBURG - Business for South Africa (B4SA) claims that no substandard products or falsified personal protective equipment (PPE) was distributed to doctors or nurses.

The Hawks are investigating more than 50 cases relating to PPE procurement which failed to meet safety standards.

Four companies were charged for providing substandard gear, which could have endangered the lives of health workers.

B4SA was involved in some of the procurement.

Head of public health, Stavros Nicolaou, said that there was a three-step process in place for quality control.

“If one of the consignments didn’t pass that, it just was rejected and did not go out into the marketplace. Certainly, for the product that Business for South Africa procured on behalf of its donors, no product went out that would have exposed health workers or medical practitioners,” he said.

