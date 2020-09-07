Achmat Dangor was a selfless & extraordinary human being - Hatang

Dangor died on Sunday at the age of 71. He was instrumental in movements against Bantu education in the 1970s.

JOHANNESBURG - Author and activist Achmat Dangor is being remembered as a selfless and extraordinary human being.

Dangor died on Sunday at the age of 71. He was instrumental in movements against Bantu education in the 1970s.

Dangor served in many organisations, including the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and the foundation in Madiba’s name.

Some of the books he authored and published over the years include Waiting For Leila, Private Voices, and Town Trilogy, among many others.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation’s CEO Sello Hatang on Sunday described Dangor as an extraordinary human being.

“He saw in me something that I could not see. And he always saw a glimmer of light through whatever storm clouds were gathering. This feels like the saddest and heaviest day of my professional life.”

