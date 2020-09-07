4 boys detained after allegedly raping girl (4) in Muldersdrift

It's alleged that the boys, between 10 and 13, raped the child in an informal settlement on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Four boys have been taken in for detention at the Walter Sisulu Youth Centre after allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Muldersdrift.

Police sid the girl's mother was alerted of the rape while she was braiding a customer's hair.

Spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the boys were expected to appear in court on charges of rape soon.

“The boys, together with their guardians, as well as the mother and the victim, were taken to the police station and a rape case was opened for further investigation.”

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man was also arrested for raping a five-year-old girl in Khutsong on Thursday.

Masondo said the man broke into the child's home and kidnapped her while her mother had left the child and her 11-year-old sibling unattended in the evening.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect bent the corrugated iron and snatched the child whom he took to the bush and raped. He was found by the police on Sunday after a lengthy search. Cases of child negligence might be opened against the mother of the victims pending the investigation.”

