3 Parly committees want those involved in Beit Bridge fence disciplined

They also want Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille to shoulder the blame for giving the directive.

CAPE TOWN - Three committees of Parliament have called for urgent action against those involved in the Beit Bridge border fence project.

They also want Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille to shoulder the blame for giving the directive.

The committees of public works and home affairs, as well as the standing committee on public accounts, all agree the border fence is not fit for purpose.

The parliamentary committees visited the border for an in-loco inspection before confirming the construction of the fence was a wasteful expenditure.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has also concluded its investigation into the fence, recommending 14 officials be disciplined.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said De Lille had not been exonerated.

“We have found that she was the one who wrote the letter sort of instructing some of the officials to push this matter quickly and that part of the investigation is being handled by the Treasury because it is about that instruction that was given.”

The committees said the prescriptive nature of De Lille’s directive remained a concern and the committees were waiting for an extensive report.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.