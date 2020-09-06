Van Damme: I will not allow the DA to drag my name through the mud

Her remarks are in response to an article by the 'Sunday Times' on Sunday morning, which claims she's being investigated by the organisation for bringing it into disrepute.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) member of Parliament (MP) Phumzile van Damme has taken a swipe at the party through a series of tweets, saying she won't allow her name to be dragged through the mud.

Van Damme said she had only learnt of the charges through the media and has taken exception to not being informed of the probe by the party's federal legal commission instead.

What a fascinating story in the ST today about the DA “purge,” wherein I for the first time find out the contents of the report I will be charged on. I’ve found almost all details about this saga in the press. Not Fedex nor FLC has had the decency to inform me first. We are led. — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) September 6, 2020

She said the same strategy was used to hound former leader Mmusi Maimane out of the organisation.

It’s being reported that at least seven prominent leaders including KwaZulu-Natal head Zwakhele Mncwango are facing disciplinary charges in what's been touted as a battle for control of the organisation.

The saga comes hot on the heels of the dramatic resignation of Gauteng leader John Moodey this week who said there was a purge within the organisation where Maimane's allies were being targeted.

