SAPS call on public to assist with rearrests of 3 Leeuwkop prisoners who escaped

The three men who have been convicted of various crimes including robbery and possession of firearms made their getaway in the early hours of Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have called on the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the rearrests of three inmates that escaped from Leeuwkop prison in Johannesburg.

The three men who have been convicted of various crimes including robbery and possession of firearms made their getaway in the early hours of Friday morning.



While it’s still not clear how the fugitives managed to escape from the maximum-security facility the Correctional Services Department’s Singabakho Nxumalo said an investigation was under way.

Nxumalo said a manhunt has been launched for the escapees but has warned members of the public not to try and apprehend any of the prisoners, but to call authorities instead.

“We urge the public to assist us should they identify the three. We do consider them as dangerous, so they mustn’t try to arrest them themselves or try to hold them, they must simply just call the nearest police station and they will effectively come to make an arrest.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.