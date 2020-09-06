SANDF remembers former surgeon Vejay Ramlakan as a devoted individual

The 62-year-old struggle veteran who was also the doctor of the late former President Nelson Mandela died last week in a Johannesburg hospital of a suspected heart attack.

JOHANNESBURG - Mourners who have paid tribute to the former surgeon general of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and MK soldier Vejay Ramlakan say he devoted his life to the service of people

Ramlakan was honoured for his contribution as an anti-apartheid activist as well as a medical doctor and was awarded a funeral with full military honours yesterday at the Durban City Hall.

Among those who paid tribute to him were Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, African National Congress stalwart Mac Maharaj and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Mapisa-Nqakula described Ramlakan as a humble servant of the people and a courageous soldier.

“Not only was he a soldier but he was a man who was a doctor, whose medical experience exposed him to the health needs, not only of our troops but those of ordinary citizens. He contributed immensely to the policies, health strategies and structures of the South African National Defence Force through the South African Military Health Services.”

